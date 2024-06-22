Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Beaver" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1572 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
