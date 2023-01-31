Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,9 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Beaver" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392421 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 940. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 940 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "Beaver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search