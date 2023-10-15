Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Janusz Korczak" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2870 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - October 5, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - October 5, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2017
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "Janusz Korczak", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

