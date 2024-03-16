Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,0 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Janusz Korczak" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7132 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "Janusz Korczak", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

