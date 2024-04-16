Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,8 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Janusz Korczak" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1638 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "Janusz Korczak", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search