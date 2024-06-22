Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Moose Head" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1066 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 820 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 585 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF61 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose Head" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "Moose Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

