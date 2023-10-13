Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 14,8 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Moose" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numimarket (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 555 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "Moose", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search