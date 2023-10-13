Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Moose" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

