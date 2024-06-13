Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Nickel. With curl (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel. With curl

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" Nickel With curl - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" Nickel With curl - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 14,9 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW. Nickel. With curl. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
