Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Nickel. With curl (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel. With curl
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 14,9 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW. Nickel. With curl. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
