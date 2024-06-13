Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Nickel. With curl (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW. Nickel. With curl. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

