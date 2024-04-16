Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Nickel. Without curl (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW. Nickel. Without curl. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1694 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (11) Condition (slab) PF68 (2) PF67 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (8)

Niemczyk (14)

Numimarket (3)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (2)

Wu-eL (1)