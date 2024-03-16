Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 14,9 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1636 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numimarket (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search