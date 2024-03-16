Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1636 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (5) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (11)

Numimarket (4)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (3)

Wu-eL (1)