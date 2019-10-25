Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,700)
  • Weight 19,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,4479 oz) 13,93 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 12

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
3764 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1960 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search