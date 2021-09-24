Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

