Pattern 10 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
