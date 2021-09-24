Pattern 10 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

