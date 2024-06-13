Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Groszy 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

