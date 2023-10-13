Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Groszy 1949. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
585 $
Price in auction currency 2550 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS62 GCN
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1949 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
