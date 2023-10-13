Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Groszy 1949. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
585 $
Price in auction currency 2550 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS62 GCN
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
