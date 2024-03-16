Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Groszy 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 2,3 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
