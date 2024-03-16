Pattern 10 Groszy 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

