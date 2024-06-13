Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1986 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search