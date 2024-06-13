Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,9 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Numimarket (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search