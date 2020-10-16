Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1985 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1985 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1985 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1985 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1303 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

