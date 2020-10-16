Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1985 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1985 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1303 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
