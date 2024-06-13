Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,95 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
