Pattern 1 Zloty 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition UNC (8) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) Service NGC (2)