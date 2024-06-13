Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,95 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

