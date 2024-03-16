Pattern 1 Zloty 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2706 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (8)