Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2706 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (5)
- WCN (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1670 $
Price in auction currency 6600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
