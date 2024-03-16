Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2706 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.

Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1670 $
Price in auction currency 6600 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
