Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1949. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1949 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
673 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search