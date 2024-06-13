Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1949. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,610. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS62 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
