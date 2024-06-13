Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1949. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,610. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS62 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

