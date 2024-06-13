Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2376 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 860. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 ANACS
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
