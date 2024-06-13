Pattern 1 Grosz 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2376 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 860. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

