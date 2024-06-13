Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 1,4 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2376 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 860. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
