Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1986 MW "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1986 MW "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1986 MW "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1986 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1986 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
