Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1986 MW "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1986 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
