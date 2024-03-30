500 Zlotych 1986 MW "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1986 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

