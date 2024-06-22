Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 12,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1986 "Owl" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction RedSquare - March 23, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date March 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction RedSquare - February 24, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1986 "Owl", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

