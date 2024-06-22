500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1986 "Owl" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

