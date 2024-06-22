Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 12,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1986 "Owl" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- RedSquare (5)
- Stare Monety (5)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WCN (12)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
123
