500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1986 "Wladysław I Lokietek" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Antykwariat Wu-eL auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2)