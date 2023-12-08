Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1986 "Wladysław I Lokietek" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Antykwariat Wu-eL auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1986 "Wladysław I Lokietek", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

