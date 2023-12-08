Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 16,5 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1986 "Wladysław I Lokietek" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Antykwariat Wu-eL auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
