Poland Period: 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4690 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 610 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

