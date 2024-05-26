500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4690 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.

