Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4690 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (5)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WCN (10)
- Wójcicki (7)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 610 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search