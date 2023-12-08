Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3884 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 24,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
