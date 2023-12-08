Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3884 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 24,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1985 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 500 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
