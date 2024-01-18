Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 28,3 g
- Pure silver (0,6824 oz) 21,225 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 32
- Mintage PROOF 75
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (3)
- Niemczyk (34)
- Numimarket (9)
- Numision (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Stephen Album (2)
- WCN (14)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS70
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS69 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
