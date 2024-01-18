Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 28,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,6824 oz) 21,225 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 32
  • Mintage PROOF 75

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS70
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

