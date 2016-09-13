Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 28,3 g
- Pure silver (0,6824 oz) 21,225 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 764 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
