Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 28,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,6824 oz) 21,225 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 28, 2024.

Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - January 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 764 USD
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

