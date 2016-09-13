200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 28, 2024.

