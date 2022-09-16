Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 28,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,6826 oz) 21,2325 g
  • Diameter 40,2 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 9,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (7)
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
1552 $
Price in auction currency 6250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1483 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF66 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1986 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search