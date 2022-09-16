10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 9,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

