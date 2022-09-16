Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 28,31 g
- Pure silver (0,6826 oz) 21,2325 g
- Diameter 40,2 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 9,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (7)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
1552 $
Price in auction currency 6250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1483 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF66 GCN
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
