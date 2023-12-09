Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 80
  • Mintage PROOF 128

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Niemczyk (30)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (15)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS68
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS67 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS69 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS69 GCN
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

