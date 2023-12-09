Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 80
- Mintage PROOF 128
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS68
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS67 GCN
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS69 GCN
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
