100 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6240 $
Price in auction currency 6240 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3700 $
Price in auction currency 3700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
