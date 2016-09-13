Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6240 $
Price in auction currency 6240 USD
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3700 $
Price in auction currency 3700 USD
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1985 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search