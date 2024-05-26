Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1978 "Beaver" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "Beaver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

