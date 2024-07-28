100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1978 "Janusz Korczak" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2633 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (56) UNC (15) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (14) PF68 (3) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (15) Service NGC (13) PCGS (5)

