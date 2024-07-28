Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1978 "Janusz Korczak" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2633 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
