Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1978 "Janusz Korczak" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2633 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "Janusz Korczak", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

