Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1978 "Moose" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 59 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
