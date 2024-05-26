100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1978 "Moose" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.

