Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 794 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1978 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search