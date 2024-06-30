Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Mintage UNC 198,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (713)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1223 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 8,600. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 67 EUR
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

