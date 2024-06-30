Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Mintage UNC 198,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1966
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (713)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1223 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 8,600. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 67 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 34
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
