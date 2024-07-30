2000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2769 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

