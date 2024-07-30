Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Pure gold (0,1968 oz) 6,12 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2769 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
17452 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition MS70 PCG
Selling price
9492 $
Price in auction currency 40500 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2013
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1985 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search