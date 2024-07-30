Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,8 g
- Pure gold (0,1968 oz) 6,12 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2769 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
17452 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition MS70 PCG
Selling price
9492 $
Price in auction currency 40500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
