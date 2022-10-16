Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 57,108,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1986 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1614 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
