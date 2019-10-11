Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20,501,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1985 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
