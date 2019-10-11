Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20,501,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1985 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

