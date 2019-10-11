5 Zlotych 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1985 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS63 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (6)