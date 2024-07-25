Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1949. Bronze (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse 5 Groszy 1949 Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1949 Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,00 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 300,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Basel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1949 . Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Basel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2757 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Artemide Aste - June 2, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RD CCG
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

