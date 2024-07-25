Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1949. Bronze (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,00 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 300,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Basel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1949 . Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Basel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2757 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- COINSNET (5)
- Karbownik (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (4)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (11)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (17)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search