Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse 5 Groszy 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,00 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 200,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1960 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 34 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
