Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1967 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,61 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10,056,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1967
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1967 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1901 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search