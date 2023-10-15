Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1967 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1967 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1967 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,61 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10,056,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1967 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1901 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCG
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

