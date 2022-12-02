Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1960 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,61 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 12,246,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1960
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1960 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2332 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search