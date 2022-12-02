5 Groszy 1960 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1960 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2332 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

