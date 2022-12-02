Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1960 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1960 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1960 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,61 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 12,246,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1960 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2332 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1960 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1960 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search