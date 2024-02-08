Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 16,227,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1985 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
