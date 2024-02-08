20 Groszy 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1985 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

