20 Groszy 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 16,227,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
