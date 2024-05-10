Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1978 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1978 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1978 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 50,730,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1978 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (8)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • WDA - MiM (28)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1978 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search