20 Groszy 1978 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 50,730,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1978 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
