Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1967 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1967 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1967 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 29,099,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1967 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
Poland 20 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1967 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search