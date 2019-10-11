Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1967 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 29,099,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1967
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1967 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
