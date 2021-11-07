2 Zlote 1986 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1986 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

