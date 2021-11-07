Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1986 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 60,718,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1986 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
