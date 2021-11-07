Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1986 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1986 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1986 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 60,718,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1986 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

