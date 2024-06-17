2 Zlote 1960 "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1960 "Sheaves and fruits". This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

