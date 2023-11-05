Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 9,957,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1985 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

