10 Groszy 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 9,957,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1985 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
